HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward has announced his retirement, according to a press release posted on the school’s website.

Woodward will remain president for the remainder of the school year. He was the university’s sixth president, beginning his term in July 2017.

“It is after deep thought and reflection that I share my decision to retire at the end of my contract in June,” Woodward said in the press release. “I am extremely proud of the work that I have led here at UHart specifically—and of what we have accomplished together.”

Woodward has overseen the improvements of multiple campus assets, including the Francis X. and Nancy Hursey Center for Advanced Engineering and Health Professions and the launch of 16 new undergraduate and graduate academic programs.

The school has not yet named Woodward’s successor.