WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – When you think of health care, there can be many different stages of treatment including seeing a doctor, picking up a prescription, and a possible follow-up appointment with another type of medical professional. That could be the system of the past soon.

The University of St. Joseph is getting federal money that will go to a new program with an emphasis on collaborative learning. The $900,000 Connecticut Horizons Grant will bring students from multiple disciplines together including nurses, pharmacists, social workers, and more.

The idea is to move away from fragmented care and teach the next generation of medical professionals how to work with each other as a team.

“This will give the University of St. Joseph an opportunity to really ground it into the curriculum and provide it to most of the students in these programs,” said Janet Knecht, Chair of the Department of Nursing at the University of St. Joseph.

“When you’re in the hospital today, you’re not being taken care of by one professional, right,” Senator Chris Murphy asked. “You’ve got a team. Part of education for health care professionals has to be teamwork.”

The program is for both undergraduate and graduate students.