CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nearly 60-million-dollar project to build a new middle school in Cromwell will move forward after a vote on Tuesday.

Town officials say the referendum passed by more than 700 votes, although the clerk will need to confirm and make it official on Wednesday,

The new school will go up in the same location as the existing building that was originally built in the 1950s. The project will fix issues with accessibility, classroom size and asbestos, plumbing and electrical deficiencies.