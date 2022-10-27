(WTNH) – In the past ten years, Connecticut has seen an average of 105 homicides per year. Many of the homicides have gone unsolved.
The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year. The report showed an overall decline in crime to the year prior, except for murder. From 2020 to 2021, murder/nonnegligent manslaughter increased by 2%.
The state and local police departments are working to solve these cold cases on a daily basis. Below are lists of unsolved homicides in the State of Connecticut.
If you or anyone you know have information regarding an unsolved homicide in Connecticut, please contact the Connecticut Cold Case unit at 1-866-623-8058.
HARTFORD COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Hartford County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Javed Akhtar – East Windsor
- Pedro Alicea, Jr. – New Britain
- Clayton Anderson – Hartford
- Trevino Archer, Jr. – Hartford
- Ricardo Arroyo – Hartford
- Samuel Arroyo – Hartford
- Sylvia Baker – Hartford
- Melvin Baskerville – Hartford
- Edward Bell, Jr. – Hartford
- Dionn Brown – New Britain
- Nicholas Brown – Hartford
- Keith Burney and Terrell Oten – Hartford
- Linda Caesar – Hartford
- Keith Callabrass, Jr. – Hartford
- Kevin Campbell and Joshua Steele – Hartford
- Heriberto Carrasquillo, Jr. – Hartford
- John Chakalos – Windsor
- Michael Clahar – Hartford
- Gregory Clark – East Hartford
- Timothy Coleman – Hartford
- Rashad Collier – Hartford
- Kelly Cooper and Kwante Feliciano – Hartford
- Janet Couture – East Hartford
- Darren Crittenden – Hartford
- Deidra Dancy – South Windsor
- Dante Davis – Hartford
- Caren J. DeLuca – East Windsor
- Jacoby Dorsey – Hartford
- Omar Edwards – Hartford
- George Fawcett – New Britain
- Diana Ferris – Hartford
- Christopher Fiorentino, Jr. – Hartford
- Charles French – Hartford
- William Googe II – Hartford
- Derrick Gordon – Hartford
- Oshane Green – Hartford
- Freddie Guzman – Hartford
- Sherryann Harris – East Hartford
- Trevin Hendrick – Hartford
- Kevin Hicks – South Windsor
- Lester Holmes – Hartford
- Jermain Huguley – Hartford
- Dwain Rodney Johnson – Wethersfield
- Dennis Kelp – East Hartford
- William King – Hartford
- Louis LaFontaine – Bristol
- Dashaun Lawson – East Hartford
- David Lays – New Britain
- Laura Lee – East Hartford
- Shawn Linton – Hartford
- Bruno Lugo – Hartford
- Marcus Manson – Hartford
- Dominic Marino – East Hartford
- Felix Manuel Martinez – East Hartford
- Joshua McClelan – Hartford
- Michael McClendon, Sr. – Hartford
- Santa Melendez – Hartford
- Elizabeth Miller – Hartford
- Devon Mitchell – Hartford
- Corey Montgomery – Hartford
- Donary Morgan – East Hartford
- Marie Techlowec Nielsen – New Britain
- Anthony Owens – Hartford
- James and Elizabeth Pacheco – Enfield
- Sarah Palenza – Hartford
- Champaben and Anita Patel
- Stephen Payne – Hartford
- Gabriel Pereira – New Britain
- Esmerito and Ramon Perez – Hartford
- Christian Perry – Hartford
- Melvin Perry – Hartford
- Deanna Pugh – Hartford
- Raquel Ramirez – Hartford
- Waqas Rehman – Hartford
- Domaine Richards – Hartford
- Steven Riley – Hartford
- Ricardo Rivera – Hartford
- Ladawn Roberts – Hartford
- Michael Robinson – Hartford
- Cheryl Ruff – Hartford
- Ventura Sanchez – New Britain
- Garrett Smith – Hartford
- Thomas Smith – Hartford
- Twana Smith – Hartford
- Luis Soldevila and Jean Colon – Hartford
- Derrick Stephenson – Hartford
- Aaron Talley – Hartford
- Daniel Thompson – Hartford
- Shameel Times – Hartford
- Isidro Torres – Hartford
- Christine Tortoro – Hartford
- Jakeen Tully – Hartford
- Leach Ulbrich – Hartford
- Geronimo Urbaez – Hartford
- Jeffrey Vail and William Ward – Hartford
- Serafin Velez – Hartford
- Steve Vorise – Hartford
- Tyron Walton – Hartford
- Jermaine Ward – Hartford
- Jephter White – Hartford
- Jameel Williams – Hartford
- Jeremy Williams – Hartford
- Sabian Williams – Hartford
- Thera Wilson – Hartford
- Willie Woodson – New Britain
NEW HAVEN COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New Haven County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Donell David Allick – New Haven
- Ashley Armstrong – New Haven
- William Aquino – Waterbury
- Rodney Baldwin – Derby
- Cameron Chapman – Waterbury
- Sandra Ramos-Cuadrado – Naugatuck
- Robert Faulk-Dill – New Haven
- Terrance Driffin – New Haven
- Jose Domenech – Waterbury
- Joseph Ferraiolo – Hamden
- Elizabeth Grzywacz – Waterbury
- Luis Guncay – Waterbury
- Barbara Hamburg – Madison
- Chester Harriott – Waterbury
- Milton Holloway – New Haven
- Anthony Holmes – New Haven
- Daily Jackson – New Haven
- Andrew Johnson – Waterbury
- Michael Johnson – New Haven
- Damien Jones – Waterbury
- Suzanne Jovin – New Haven
- Antoinette Joyner – New Haven
- Mahamadou Kane – New Haven
- Tyrick Keyes – New Haven
- Cassandra Pulliam Laney – Waterbury
- Robert McArthur – New Haven
- Cassandra Mead – New Haven
- Blaise Miserendino – Milford
- Lyndell Moore – New Haven
- Tremaine Newton – West Haven
- Antonio Perry – Meriden
- Troy Perry – New Haven
- Gladys Punch and Warren Tarkington – West Haven
- Anthonia Raibikis – Wolcott
- Linda Rayner – Madison
- Robert Richardson – New Haven
- Abraham Rodriguez – New Haven
- Hector Rosado – New Haven
- Ronald Schafrath – Wallingford
- Jacqueline Shaw – New Haven
- Jericho Scott – New Haven
- Isaias Serrano – Waterbury
- Peter Spinelli – Milford
- Olga Maria Cornieles-Ubiera – Waterbury
- Travis Washington – New Haven
- Tremaine Williams – Waterbury
- Andrew Williamson – New Haven
MIDDLESEX COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Middlesex County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Lisa Berry – Middletown
- Fred Blackwell – Middletown
- Josephine Catania – Middletown
- Dawn DelVecchio – East Haddam
- Philip Johnson and Marjorie Signorelli – Middletown
FAIRFIELD COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Fairfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Mary Aaron – Norwalk
- Thousna Addison – Norwalk
- Iroquois Alston and Rackita Smalls – Norwalk
- Officer Kenneth Bateman – Darien
- Amos Brown, Jr. – Norwalk
- Rontisha Carroll – Bridgeport
- Kenneth Console – Bridgeport
- Jeffrey Coward – Norwalk
- Carole Gates – Norwalk
- Francis Gallo, Jr. – Shelton
- Luis Gonzalez – Bridgeport
- Gary Hanna – Bridgeport
- Jason Hardy – Bridgeport
- Ricardo James – Bridgeport
- Pamela Jerome – Bridgeport Area
- Aki Johnson – Bridgeport
- Rhonda Johnson and Coran Johnson – Stamford
- Hakeem Joseph – Bridgeport
- Joseph Kulikowski – Bridgeport
- Cedric McKinney – Stamford
- Joseph Mackanesi – Stratford
- Matthew Margolies – Greenwich
- Sandra Miller – Milford
- Carrie Lee Mock – Greenwich
- Laray Moore – Norwalk
- Felix Muniz – Bridgeport
- Edward Murphy – Bridgeport
- Joseph Myers – Bridgeport
- Mikael Nawzad – Bridgeport
- Kristjan Ndoj – Shelton
- Milagros Nieves – Bridgeport
- Joseph Pellicci – Stamford
- Pamela Jerome-Pepper – Bridgeport
- Gary Potak – Bridgeport
- Walter Procyk – Stratford
- Edgar Rodriguez – Bridgeport
- Maria Laura Capon Bravo Rojas – New Milford
- Anthony Smith – Bridgeport
- Karla Storer – Trumbull
- Unidentified Infant – Fairfield
- Nancy Valentin – Stratford
- Jermaine Williams
LITCHFIELD COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Litchfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Floyd Ellis, Jr. – Sharon
- Karen Everette and Mildred Alvarado – Harwinton
- Jessica Muskus – Litchfield
- Lester Stewart – Goshen border
NEW LONDON COUNTY:
Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New London County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.
- Erika Cirioni – Norwich
- Jason Kelly – New London
- Desiree Michaud – Groton
- Janette Reynolds – Groton City
- Christopher Schmeller – Stonington
- Kyle Seidel – Waterford
- William Spicer, Jr. – Groton
WINDHAM COUNTY:
Below are the unsolved homicides from Windham County.
- William Alvarado – Willimantic
William Alvarado, 73, was found murdered in his apartment at 621 Valley Street in Willimantic
2. Anne Caro – Mansfield
Anne Caro was found dead in her Mansfield home on her 37th Birthday on August 28, 2005. The cause of her death was strangulation. In August of 2008, a reward of up to $50,000 was authorized for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.
TOLLAND COUNTY:
Below is the unsolved homicide from Tolland County.
- Jacqueline Liriano – Tolland
Jacqueline Liriano, 19, was found dead off I-84 in Tolland on July 14, 1985. She was last seen at the Southington Connecticut Rest Area on July 11, 1985.