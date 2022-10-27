(WTNH) – In the past ten years, Connecticut has seen an average of 105 homicides per year. Many of the homicides have gone unsolved.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year. The report showed an overall decline in crime to the year prior, except for murder. From 2020 to 2021, murder/nonnegligent manslaughter increased by 2%.

The state and local police departments are working to solve these cold cases on a daily basis. Below are lists of unsolved homicides in the State of Connecticut.

If you or anyone you know have information regarding an unsolved homicide in Connecticut, please contact the Connecticut Cold Case unit at 1-866-623-8058.

HARTFORD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Hartford County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Javed Akhtar – East Windsor Pedro Alicea, Jr. – New Britain Clayton Anderson – Hartford Trevino Archer, Jr. – Hartford Ricardo Arroyo – Hartford Samuel Arroyo – Hartford Sylvia Baker – Hartford Melvin Baskerville – Hartford Edward Bell, Jr. – Hartford Dionn Brown – New Britain Nicholas Brown – Hartford Keith Burney and Terrell Oten – Hartford Linda Caesar – Hartford Keith Callabrass, Jr. – Hartford Kevin Campbell and Joshua Steele – Hartford Heriberto Carrasquillo, Jr. – Hartford John Chakalos – Windsor Michael Clahar – Hartford Gregory Clark – East Hartford Timothy Coleman – Hartford Rashad Collier – Hartford Kelly Cooper and Kwante Feliciano – Hartford Janet Couture – East Hartford Darren Crittenden – Hartford Deidra Dancy – South Windsor Dante Davis – Hartford Caren J. DeLuca – East Windsor Jacoby Dorsey – Hartford Omar Edwards – Hartford George Fawcett – New Britain Diana Ferris – Hartford Christopher Fiorentino, Jr. – Hartford Charles French – Hartford William Googe II – Hartford Derrick Gordon – Hartford Oshane Green – Hartford Freddie Guzman – Hartford Sherryann Harris – East Hartford Trevin Hendrick – Hartford Kevin Hicks – South Windsor Lester Holmes – Hartford Jermain Huguley – Hartford Dwain Rodney Johnson – Wethersfield Dennis Kelp – East Hartford William King – Hartford Louis LaFontaine – Bristol Dashaun Lawson – East Hartford David Lays – New Britain Laura Lee – East Hartford Shawn Linton – Hartford Bruno Lugo – Hartford Marcus Manson – Hartford Dominic Marino – East Hartford Felix Manuel Martinez – East Hartford Joshua McClelan – Hartford Michael McClendon, Sr. – Hartford Santa Melendez – Hartford Elizabeth Miller – Hartford Devon Mitchell – Hartford Corey Montgomery – Hartford Donary Morgan – East Hartford Marie Techlowec Nielsen – New Britain Anthony Owens – Hartford James and Elizabeth Pacheco – Enfield Sarah Palenza – Hartford Champaben and Anita Patel Stephen Payne – Hartford Gabriel Pereira – New Britain Esmerito and Ramon Perez – Hartford Christian Perry – Hartford Melvin Perry – Hartford Deanna Pugh – Hartford Raquel Ramirez – Hartford Waqas Rehman – Hartford Domaine Richards – Hartford Steven Riley – Hartford Ricardo Rivera – Hartford Ladawn Roberts – Hartford Michael Robinson – Hartford Cheryl Ruff – Hartford Ventura Sanchez – New Britain Garrett Smith – Hartford Thomas Smith – Hartford Twana Smith – Hartford Luis Soldevila and Jean Colon – Hartford Derrick Stephenson – Hartford Aaron Talley – Hartford Daniel Thompson – Hartford Shameel Times – Hartford Isidro Torres – Hartford Christine Tortoro – Hartford Jakeen Tully – Hartford Leach Ulbrich – Hartford Geronimo Urbaez – Hartford Jeffrey Vail and William Ward – Hartford Serafin Velez – Hartford Steve Vorise – Hartford Tyron Walton – Hartford Jermaine Ward – Hartford Jephter White – Hartford Jameel Williams – Hartford Jeremy Williams – Hartford Sabian Williams – Hartford Thera Wilson – Hartford Willie Woodson – New Britain

NEW HAVEN COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New Haven County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Donell David Allick – New Haven Ashley Armstrong – New Haven William Aquino – Waterbury Rodney Baldwin – Derby Cameron Chapman – Waterbury Sandra Ramos-Cuadrado – Naugatuck Robert Faulk-Dill – New Haven Terrance Driffin – New Haven Jose Domenech – Waterbury Joseph Ferraiolo – Hamden Elizabeth Grzywacz – Waterbury Luis Guncay – Waterbury Barbara Hamburg – Madison Chester Harriott – Waterbury Milton Holloway – New Haven Anthony Holmes – New Haven Daily Jackson – New Haven Andrew Johnson – Waterbury Michael Johnson – New Haven Damien Jones – Waterbury Suzanne Jovin – New Haven Antoinette Joyner – New Haven Mahamadou Kane – New Haven Tyrick Keyes – New Haven Cassandra Pulliam Laney – Waterbury Robert McArthur – New Haven Cassandra Mead – New Haven Blaise Miserendino – Milford Lyndell Moore – New Haven Tremaine Newton – West Haven Antonio Perry – Meriden Troy Perry – New Haven Gladys Punch and Warren Tarkington – West Haven Anthonia Raibikis – Wolcott Linda Rayner – Madison Robert Richardson – New Haven Abraham Rodriguez – New Haven Hector Rosado – New Haven Ronald Schafrath – Wallingford Jacqueline Shaw – New Haven Jericho Scott – New Haven Isaias Serrano – Waterbury Peter Spinelli – Milford Olga Maria Cornieles-Ubiera – Waterbury Travis Washington – New Haven Tremaine Williams – Waterbury Andrew Williamson – New Haven

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Middlesex County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Lisa Berry – Middletown Fred Blackwell – Middletown Josephine Catania – Middletown Dawn DelVecchio – East Haddam Philip Johnson and Marjorie Signorelli – Middletown

FAIRFIELD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Fairfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Mary Aaron – Norwalk Thousna Addison – Norwalk Iroquois Alston and Rackita Smalls – Norwalk Officer Kenneth Bateman – Darien Amos Brown, Jr. – Norwalk Rontisha Carroll – Bridgeport Kenneth Console – Bridgeport Jeffrey Coward – Norwalk Carole Gates – Norwalk Francis Gallo, Jr. – Shelton Luis Gonzalez – Bridgeport Gary Hanna – Bridgeport Jason Hardy – Bridgeport Ricardo James – Bridgeport Pamela Jerome – Bridgeport Area Aki Johnson – Bridgeport Rhonda Johnson and Coran Johnson – Stamford Hakeem Joseph – Bridgeport Joseph Kulikowski – Bridgeport Cedric McKinney – Stamford Joseph Mackanesi – Stratford Matthew Margolies – Greenwich Sandra Miller – Milford Carrie Lee Mock – Greenwich Laray Moore – Norwalk Felix Muniz – Bridgeport Edward Murphy – Bridgeport Joseph Myers – Bridgeport Mikael Nawzad – Bridgeport Kristjan Ndoj – Shelton Milagros Nieves – Bridgeport Joseph Pellicci – Stamford Pamela Jerome-Pepper – Bridgeport Gary Potak – Bridgeport Walter Procyk – Stratford Edgar Rodriguez – Bridgeport Maria Laura Capon Bravo Rojas – New Milford Anthony Smith – Bridgeport Karla Storer – Trumbull Unidentified Infant – Fairfield Nancy Valentin – Stratford Jermaine Williams

LITCHFIELD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Litchfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Floyd Ellis, Jr. – Sharon Karen Everette and Mildred Alvarado – Harwinton Jessica Muskus – Litchfield Lester Stewart – Goshen border

NEW LONDON COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New London County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

Erika Cirioni – Norwich Jason Kelly – New London Desiree Michaud – Groton Janette Reynolds – Groton City Christopher Schmeller – Stonington Kyle Seidel – Waterford William Spicer, Jr. – Groton

WINDHAM COUNTY:

Below are the unsolved homicides from Windham County.

William Alvarado – Willimantic

William Alvarado, 73, was found murdered in his apartment at 621 Valley Street in Willimantic

2. Anne Caro – Mansfield

Anne Caro was found dead in her Mansfield home on her 37th Birthday on August 28, 2005. The cause of her death was strangulation. In August of 2008, a reward of up to $50,000 was authorized for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.

TOLLAND COUNTY:

Below is the unsolved homicide from Tolland County.