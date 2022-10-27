(WTNH) – In the past ten years, Connecticut has seen an average of 105 homicides per year. Many of the homicides have gone unsolved.

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection released its annual crime statistics report for the 2021 calendar year. The report showed an overall decline in crime to the year prior, except for murder. From 2020 to 2021, murder/nonnegligent manslaughter increased by 2%.

The state and local police departments are working to solve these cold cases on a daily basis. Below are lists of unsolved homicides in the State of Connecticut.

If you or anyone you know have information regarding an unsolved homicide in Connecticut, please contact the Connecticut Cold Case unit at 1-866-623-8058.

HARTFORD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Hartford County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Javed Akhtar – East Windsor
  2. Pedro Alicea, Jr. – New Britain
  3. Clayton Anderson – Hartford
  4. Trevino Archer, Jr. – Hartford
  5. Ricardo Arroyo – Hartford
  6. Samuel Arroyo – Hartford
  7. Sylvia Baker – Hartford
  8. Melvin Baskerville – Hartford
  9. Edward Bell, Jr. – Hartford
  10. Dionn Brown – New Britain
  11. Nicholas Brown – Hartford
  12. Keith Burney and Terrell Oten – Hartford
  13. Linda Caesar – Hartford
  14. Keith Callabrass, Jr. – Hartford
  15. Kevin Campbell and Joshua Steele – Hartford
  16. Heriberto Carrasquillo, Jr. – Hartford
  17. John Chakalos – Windsor
  18. Michael Clahar – Hartford
  19. Gregory Clark – East Hartford
  20. Timothy Coleman – Hartford
  21. Rashad Collier – Hartford
  22. Kelly Cooper and Kwante Feliciano – Hartford
  23. Janet Couture – East Hartford
  24. Darren Crittenden – Hartford
  25. Deidra Dancy – South Windsor
  26. Dante Davis – Hartford
  27. Caren J. DeLuca – East Windsor
  28. Jacoby Dorsey – Hartford
  29. Omar Edwards – Hartford
  30. George Fawcett – New Britain
  31. Diana Ferris – Hartford
  32. Christopher Fiorentino, Jr. – Hartford
  33. Charles French – Hartford
  34. William Googe II – Hartford
  35. Derrick Gordon – Hartford
  36. Oshane Green – Hartford
  37. Freddie Guzman – Hartford
  38. Sherryann Harris – East Hartford
  39. Trevin Hendrick – Hartford
  40. Kevin Hicks – South Windsor
  41. Lester Holmes – Hartford
  42. Jermain Huguley – Hartford
  43. Dwain Rodney Johnson – Wethersfield
  44. Dennis Kelp – East Hartford
  45. William King – Hartford
  46. Louis LaFontaine – Bristol
  47. Dashaun Lawson – East Hartford
  48. David Lays – New Britain
  49. Laura Lee – East Hartford
  50. Shawn Linton – Hartford
  51. Bruno Lugo – Hartford
  52. Marcus Manson – Hartford
  53. Dominic Marino – East Hartford
  54. Felix Manuel Martinez – East Hartford
  55. Joshua McClelan – Hartford
  56. Michael McClendon, Sr. – Hartford
  57. Santa Melendez – Hartford
  58. Elizabeth Miller – Hartford
  59. Devon Mitchell – Hartford
  60. Corey Montgomery – Hartford
  61. Donary Morgan – East Hartford
  62. Marie Techlowec Nielsen – New Britain
  63. Anthony Owens – Hartford
  64. James and Elizabeth Pacheco – Enfield
  65. Sarah Palenza – Hartford
  66. Champaben and Anita Patel
  67. Stephen Payne – Hartford
  68. Gabriel Pereira – New Britain
  69. Esmerito and Ramon Perez – Hartford
  70. Christian Perry – Hartford
  71. Melvin Perry – Hartford
  72. Deanna Pugh – Hartford
  73. Raquel Ramirez – Hartford
  74. Waqas Rehman – Hartford
  75. Domaine Richards – Hartford
  76. Steven Riley – Hartford
  77. Ricardo Rivera – Hartford
  78. Ladawn Roberts – Hartford
  79. Michael Robinson – Hartford
  80. Cheryl Ruff – Hartford
  81. Ventura Sanchez – New Britain
  82. Garrett Smith – Hartford
  83. Thomas Smith – Hartford
  84. Twana Smith – Hartford
  85. Luis Soldevila and Jean Colon – Hartford
  86. Derrick Stephenson – Hartford
  87. Aaron Talley – Hartford
  88. Daniel Thompson – Hartford
  89. Shameel Times – Hartford
  90. Isidro Torres – Hartford
  91. Christine Tortoro – Hartford
  92. Jakeen Tully – Hartford
  93. Leach Ulbrich – Hartford
  94. Geronimo Urbaez – Hartford
  95. Jeffrey Vail and William Ward – Hartford
  96. Serafin Velez – Hartford
  97. Steve Vorise – Hartford
  98. Tyron Walton – Hartford
  99. Jermaine Ward – Hartford
  100. Jephter White – Hartford
  101. Jameel Williams – Hartford
  102. Jeremy Williams – Hartford
  103. Sabian Williams – Hartford
  104. Thera Wilson – Hartford
  105. Willie Woodson – New Britain

NEW HAVEN COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New Haven County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Donell David Allick – New Haven
  2. Ashley Armstrong – New Haven
  3. William Aquino – Waterbury
  4. Rodney Baldwin – Derby
  5. Cameron Chapman – Waterbury
  6. Sandra Ramos-Cuadrado – Naugatuck
  7. Robert Faulk-Dill – New Haven
  8. Terrance Driffin – New Haven
  9. Jose Domenech – Waterbury
  10. Joseph Ferraiolo – Hamden
  11. Elizabeth Grzywacz – Waterbury
  12. Luis Guncay – Waterbury
  13. Barbara Hamburg – Madison
  14. Chester Harriott – Waterbury
  15. Milton Holloway – New Haven
  16. Anthony Holmes – New Haven
  17. Daily Jackson – New Haven
  18. Andrew Johnson – Waterbury
  19. Michael Johnson – New Haven
  20. Damien Jones – Waterbury
  21. Suzanne Jovin – New Haven
  22. Antoinette Joyner – New Haven
  23. Mahamadou Kane – New Haven
  24. Tyrick Keyes – New Haven
  25. Cassandra Pulliam Laney – Waterbury
  26. Robert McArthur – New Haven
  27. Cassandra Mead – New Haven
  28. Blaise Miserendino – Milford
  29. Lyndell Moore – New Haven
  30. Tremaine Newton – West Haven
  31. Antonio Perry – Meriden
  32. Troy Perry – New Haven
  33. Gladys Punch and Warren Tarkington – West Haven
  34. Anthonia Raibikis – Wolcott
  35. Linda Rayner – Madison
  36. Robert Richardson – New Haven
  37. Abraham Rodriguez – New Haven
  38. Hector Rosado – New Haven
  39. Ronald Schafrath – Wallingford
  40. Jacqueline Shaw – New Haven
  41. Jericho Scott – New Haven
  42. Isaias Serrano – Waterbury
  43. Peter Spinelli – Milford
  44. Olga Maria Cornieles-Ubiera – Waterbury
  45. Travis Washington – New Haven
  46. Tremaine Williams – Waterbury
  47. Andrew Williamson – New Haven

MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Middlesex County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Lisa Berry – Middletown
  2. Fred Blackwell – Middletown
  3. Josephine Catania – Middletown
  4. Dawn DelVecchio – East Haddam
  5. Philip Johnson and Marjorie Signorelli – Middletown

FAIRFIELD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Fairfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Mary Aaron – Norwalk
  2. Thousna Addison – Norwalk
  3. Iroquois Alston and Rackita Smalls – Norwalk
  4. Officer Kenneth Bateman – Darien
  5. Amos Brown, Jr. – Norwalk
  6. Rontisha Carroll – Bridgeport
  7. Kenneth Console – Bridgeport
  8. Jeffrey Coward – Norwalk
  9. Carole Gates – Norwalk
  10. Francis Gallo, Jr. – Shelton
  11. Luis Gonzalez – Bridgeport
  12. Gary Hanna – Bridgeport
  13. Jason Hardy – Bridgeport
  14. Ricardo James – Bridgeport
  15. Pamela Jerome – Bridgeport Area
  16. Aki Johnson – Bridgeport
  17. Rhonda Johnson and Coran Johnson – Stamford
  18. Hakeem Joseph – Bridgeport
  19. Joseph Kulikowski – Bridgeport
  20. Cedric McKinney – Stamford
  21. Joseph Mackanesi – Stratford
  22. Matthew Margolies – Greenwich
  23. Sandra Miller – Milford
  24. Carrie Lee Mock – Greenwich
  25. Laray Moore – Norwalk
  26. Felix Muniz – Bridgeport
  27. Edward Murphy – Bridgeport
  28. Joseph Myers – Bridgeport
  29. Mikael Nawzad – Bridgeport
  30. Kristjan Ndoj – Shelton
  31. Milagros Nieves – Bridgeport
  32. Joseph Pellicci – Stamford
  33. Pamela Jerome-Pepper – Bridgeport
  34. Gary Potak – Bridgeport
  35. Walter Procyk – Stratford
  36. Edgar Rodriguez – Bridgeport
  37. Maria Laura Capon Bravo Rojas – New Milford
  38. Anthony Smith – Bridgeport
  39. Karla Storer – Trumbull
  40. Unidentified Infant – Fairfield
  41. Nancy Valentin – Stratford
  42. Jermaine Williams

LITCHFIELD COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across Litchfield County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Floyd Ellis, Jr. – Sharon
  2. Karen Everette and Mildred Alvarado – Harwinton
  3. Jessica Muskus – Litchfield
  4. Lester Stewart – Goshen border

NEW LONDON COUNTY:

Below is a map that shows the unsolved homicides across New London County. The locations on the map are approximate locations of where the homicides took place.

  1. Erika Cirioni – Norwich
  2. Jason Kelly – New London
  3. Desiree Michaud – Groton
  4. Janette Reynolds – Groton City
  5. Christopher Schmeller – Stonington
  6. Kyle Seidel – Waterford
  7. William Spicer, Jr. – Groton

WINDHAM COUNTY:

Below are the unsolved homicides from Windham County.

  1. William Alvarado – Willimantic
    William Alvarado, 73, was found murdered in his apartment at 621 Valley Street in Willimantic

2. Anne Caro – Mansfield
Anne Caro was found dead in her Mansfield home on her 37th Birthday on August 28, 2005. The cause of her death was strangulation. In August of 2008, a reward of up to $50,000 was authorized for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case.

TOLLAND COUNTY:

Below is the unsolved homicide from Tolland County.

  1. Jacqueline Liriano – Tolland
    Jacqueline Liriano, 19, was found dead off I-84 in Tolland on July 14, 1985. She was last seen at the Southington Connecticut Rest Area on July 11, 1985.