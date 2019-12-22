Closings
63 vehicle pileup shuts down highway in Virginia

by: Teresa Pellicano

YORK COUNTY, VA (WTNH) — Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a 63 vehicle pileup on I-64 in York County Sunday.

VSP reported Sunday on Twitter that they are investigating the cause of the chain-reaction crash that has impacted both the East and West bound lanes of I-64.

According to police, 35 people have been transported to the hospital for treatment, but no fatalities have been reported.

Police warn drivers that all I-64 westbound lanes in the area are closed, so avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

