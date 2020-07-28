99-year-old California woman now world’s oldest flight instructor, pilot

Cali. (WTNH) — A 99-year-old California woman is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest flight instructor and pilot.

Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson on Sunday. Asti has been teaching people to fly for decades. Her students love her enthusiasm.

“I love getting people to experience what it is like to lift off this earth. It is so good!” she said.

Brandon Martini, one of her students explained, “She taught me a few things that I haven’t learned in well over 1,000 hours. And it was kind of neat getting a new perspective from someone who has been flying so long.”

Before Asti took the title, the record-holder was a 98-year-old man from Iowa.