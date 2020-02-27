You can book an Airbnb to stay in a 6-story giant elephant on a New Jersey beach

MARGATE, New Jersey. (WTNH) — A 138-year-old, 6-story elephant on a New Jersey beach will soon be available for guests to rent.

Beginning March 5, 2020, the Save Lucy Committee (SLC) will list “Lucy the Elephant” for rent on Airbnb for three nights only.

The following one-night dates are available for guests:

March 17, 2020

March 18, 2020

March 19, 2020

Guests can expect to pay $138/night — which honors the number of years she’s severed as a New Jersey Shore Icon. According to CNN, the stay also includes meals prepared by local chefs and some “lucy swag.”

Additionally, Airbnb will donate some of its proceeds to the committee.

According to the Save Lucy Committee’s mission statement, its goal has been to restore and preserve the architectural history of the elephant.

She was built in 1881 right next to the newly-constructed train station as a stunt to attract potential real estate buyers to Margate (then South Atlantic City). Tourists came to the shore by rail to see the spectacle of the 65 foot-tall Lucy.

Inside Lucy the Elephant

Lucy hosted her first day in 1902, and over the years she has served as a tavern and even hosted former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. During their Airbnb stay, guests will be transported back in time to when Lucy served as a summer vacation home in the early 20th century, fully decorated in Victorian style to resemble how Lucy’s interior may have looked at that time. Shortly after her brief stint as a residence is when Lucy was first opened as a tourist attraction where visitors could tour the furnished interior of “the Elephant House” for only 10 cents. – Save Lucy Committee

In 1969, the structure was in poor condition until volunteer efforts saved the tourist attraction.

According to SLC, the committee was able to raise enough funds to move the elephant to a city-owned property a few blocks away and was able to restore it. By 1974, the exterior structure of the elephant had been restored and Lucy was opened to the public for the first time in 12 years.

Atop Lucy the Elephant

The committee also ran a small gift shop out of a small, one-room train station (circa 1881) that had been moved along with Lucy from the original site. The gift shop and ticket sales for tours provided funds to support the restoration.

In 1976, Lucy the Elephant became a National Historic Landmark. She joins the ranks of the Statute of Liberty, Hoover Dam, Mt. Rushmore and other landmarks.