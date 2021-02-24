Arizona man accused of faking his own kidnapping to get out of work

Arizona (WTNH) — An Arizona man is accused of faking his own kidnapping because he didn’t want to go to work.

Police say he told them he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his house. He claimed the kidnapping was over a large amount of money that his father had hidden somewhere around town.

Police found surveillance video from near the man’s house. It showed the kidnapping never happened. Then the man fessed up.

Police say, “He told us at first he stuffed a bandanna in his mouth and afterward he took off his own belt and bound his hands with his own belt. Laid on the ground and scooted out on the side of the road for somebody could see him and waited.”

The suspect got fired from the job he didn’t want to go to.