Bar to use inner tubes-on-wheels to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WTNH) — A bar in Ocean City, Maryland, is taking the safety of its customers seriously while having a little fun.

Fish Tales Pub bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and guarantees to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Customers will stand in the middle of the tube and still be able to talk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.