Beacon Falls ambulance catches fire with patient still inside

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Beacon Falls ambulance caught fire while responding to a medical call, Beacon Fire Department confirmed Monday afternoon.

BFFD confirm the ambulance had been called for medical assistance around 1:30 p.m. for a person experiencing breathing problems.

BFFD says the ambulance “experienced an engine-compartment fire while on a medical response” on Blackberry Hill Road.

The ambulance was on its way to Waterbury Hospital with a patient still inside when smoke began to billow out of the engine and into the cab.

“Luckily there were no injuries and the patient was successfully transported with our other ambulance,” BFFD said.

Photo: Beacon Hose

Photo: Beacon Hose

Photo: Beacon Hose

Photo: Beacon Hose

The department said their first-responders and bystanders worked together to remove the patient and “some of our expensive equipment from the back of the ambulance” – including oxygen tanks – ahead of the fire engine arriving. A second ambulance arrived to transfer the patient to the hospital.

According to Citizen’s News, “The fire left the volunteer company with only one ambulance, but Beacon Hose won’t have to wait too long for a new one. The ambulance that caught fire — a 2006 Lifeline Ford — was going to be replaced this fiscal year. [Chief Brian] DeGeorge expects the new ambulance, which was already ordered, to arrive in about a month or so. The town was planning to sell the ambulance or trade it in, but officials will now file an insurance claim instead. DeGeorge said officials are looking into whether they can borrow an ambulance from another town until the new one is in service. For now, the department will use the one ambulance left and rely on mutual aid from surrounding towns.”

The department assures the public that they “will still be in safe hands with BH-7 and any needed mutual-aid assistance from our surrounding EMS agencies.”