Boy donates Venus fly traps to terminally ill patients in hospitals in memory of his grandmother

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A boy in New York is bringing joy to patients in hospitals by giving them Venus fly traps.

Once a month, Sebastian brings the plants to terminally ill patients.

He picked that particular plant in memory of his late grandmother who, when she was in the hospital, slept with her mouth open. Sebastian says he was concerned she would swallow a bug – and thus an solution sparked.

Sebastian and his grandmother.

He bought her a Venus fly trap, and the gesture only spread; others began asking for the plants, too.

Sebastian is happy with how his gifts have been received, saying, “I feel good because I am making smiles on the patients faces.”

With the help of donations, Sebastian has handed out 150 plants, so far.