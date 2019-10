(WTNH) — A hair salon in Long Island, New York, had a ‘hair-raising’ experience Saturday afternoon when a male deer crashed right through their glass front door.

Witnesses say it ran straight back into the break room, circled back, then ran back outside.

A woman sitting on the couch near the door was hit by the deer, but wasn’t seriously injured.

After the ordeal, the shop only seemed to have suffered a broken window and door.