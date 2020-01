COLORADO/WYOMING (WTNH) — Caught on Camera: strong winds out west nearly cause a Amazon tractor trailer to flip.

The Amazon truck was driving Wednesday morning near the border between Colorado and Wyoming when the back of the trailer began to sway as the wind pushed it from side to side.

The truck crashed through a guardrail and stopped in the median.

No one was hurt.

That area experienced 80 mile-an-hour wind gusts Wednesday.