CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Turkey terrorizes family near Boston

(WTNH) — A turkey gave residents of a neighborhood near Boston quite a fright, and it was caught on camera.

In the video, the bird was blocking a father and daughter from getting out of their car. Apparently, the turkey was not new to the neighborhood. He made his first appearance on Instagram in May, then reappeared this past weekend.

“He was coming out of the driveway, my dad, and the turkey was attacking him. And I just made a quick run for the door,” Candy Moliere, daughter.

“It tried to bite me, and uh, I make a movement and he backed up,” Jean Frantz Moliere, father.

The turkey had been seen walking in the street chasing cars and people into driveways.