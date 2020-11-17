Check this out: World’s most expensive face mask

(WLNS) — An Israeli jewelry company has finished building what it calls the world’s most expensive face mask.

Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond-encrusted COVID-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18 K gold and features over 3,600 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats.

According to a press release, the mask is designed to be 100% wearable and features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask.

Yvel says the mask was commissioned by a Los Angeles-based businessman and that the initial order was placed as an act to help support the Israeli industry, as well as Yvel’s 150 employees in Israel and the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.