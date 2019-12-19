Christmas tree growers warn walnut-like egg mass in Evergreens could hold hundreds of bugs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many homes are decorated with Christmas trees this time of year. If yours is a real one, there could be an egg mass hiding in your branches, and tree growers say you want to get it outside immediately.

RELATED: Walnut-like mass found in Christmas tree in Ohio turns out to be praying mantis eggs

News 8 visited Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden. Grower, Burton Jaynes, says these egg masses are normal and appear every year: “It’s amazing how many are out here.”

Recent social media posts have put extra attention on the walnut-looking egg mass.

Jaynes says praying mantises lay the eggs over the summer and then spray a foam around the eggs to protect them. Each egg mass can hold up to 400 eggs.

Jaynes tells News 8 the praying mantis egg masses are found every season and they usually try to get them off the tree for the customer.

He says the egg masses are a good sign, “because it means they’re out there helping to control harmful insects.”

The egg masses don’t usually hatch until Spring but you don’t want to keep them in your home. Jaynes says to place the egg mass outside so the bugs will survive until spring.