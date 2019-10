PITTSBURGH, PA (WTNH) — A Pittsburgh couple says squirrels stuffed more than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass under the hood of their car.

The stockpile was found on Monday.

The wife was driving when the car started smoke and making weird noises. She pulled over, popped the hood, and found the mess.

Chris Persic said of his wife’s discovery, “I went over and we spent about an hour pulling out walnuts and hay, some straw– all types of stuff out of there.”

No damage was reported to the car.