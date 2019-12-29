Crane removing tree from home in New Jersey tips over, drops limbs on another house

NEW JERSEY (WTNH) — For one family in New Jersey, they just wanted a tree removed from their yard. What they got was much worse.

A crane removing the tree tipped over; it then crashed into the home, and dropped a limb onto another house.

One woman was in her parents’ home when the accident happened.

Jackie Proszynski, inside her home when the crane tipped over explained, “I was making breakfast and I felt like my house kind of shake and then I also heard chainsaws so I was like ‘OK something probably hit my house.'”

Two more cranes had to be brought in to help fix the situation.