Delaware couple wins ‘North American Wife Carrying Championships 2019’

NEWRY, Maine (WTNH) — A rookie Delaware couple walked away winners in the 20th annual ‘North American Wife Carrying Championships’ held Saturday in Maine.

In this unique competition, husbands climb over logs, slog through a muddy water pits, and manage through dirt piles, all while carrying their wives.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, “Since 1999, teams have competed for this Championship title, the “wife’s” weight in beer, five times her weight in cash, and an entry to the World Championships in Finland.”

A first-time-competitor couple from Delaware won this year’s competition. They made it through the course in 55 seconds. Their prize? 6 cases of beer and $555.