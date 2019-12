NEVADA (WTNH) — An unusual night for one fire department crew in Nevada; they delivered a pizza and a baby over the weekend.

The firefighters were first called to a crash Saturday night. A driver making a pizza delivery was involved. He had to be taken to the hospital, so firefighters delivered his pizzas.

Hours later, they got a call about a woman in labor. The baby was already out by the time they got there. Both baby and mom are doing fine.