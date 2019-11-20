Duffle bag containing 15 kilos of cocaine washes up on Florida beach

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Florida are investigating after a duffle bag containing 15 kilos of cocaine washed up on a beach Friday night.

The bag was reported around 7 p.m. on a beach on Surfview Drive.

According to WESH, a field test was administered and came back positive for cocaine.

Authorities said they believe the drugs were in the ocean for a long time.

“It is likely that these drugs have been in the ocean for a long time and they just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”