Firefighting goats put to work in California

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (WTNH) — Fire departments in Laguna Beach are taking unique action to prevent wildfires in California. They are employing thousands of goats.

Laguna Beach’s ‘firefighting goats’ have been deployed into action to help chew through brush that could become fuel for wildfires.

The roughly 1,000 goats are penned into areas of particular fire concern to clear the foliage – by eating it!

Officials say a wet winter resulted in more vegetation than usual, so about twice as many goats have been brought in this year as past years.