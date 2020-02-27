Florida man dies after being trapped in zipped suitcase by girlfriend, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WTNH) — A woman in Florida is behind bars after she zipped her boyfriend inside a suitcase and left him to die, police said.

ABC News reports Sarah Boone, 42, is charged in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., 42, after allegedly zipping him inside a suitcase for hours.

According to the arrest affidavit, Boone called the police on Monday to report the death of Torres at their Winter Park home.

Boone told authorities she and Tores were playing hide-and-seek when they “jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase.” Then, Boone zipped him inside.

Boone told police she and Torres had been drinking and, after zipping him inside the suitcase, she “went upstairs and passed out in her bed.”

The affidavit goes on to state that Boone awoke Monday and couldn’t find her boyfriend anywhere. She realized Torres “was possibly still inside the suitcase.”

ABC News reports Boone unzipped the suitcase to find Torres unresponsive and not breathing.

According to the affidavit, when police arrived, Torres was found lying near a blue suitcase with a laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye. He was declared dead on the scene.

The affidavit states that during the investigation, police recovered video from Boone’s cellphone in which Torres is seen inside the suitcase repeatedly yelling Boone’s name, trying to escape.

Boone can be heard in the video saying to Torres, “For everything you’ve done to me,” laughing and saying, “F— you, stupid,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit elaborates that Torres can be heard pleading with Boone, “I can’t f—— breathe, seriously.”

In response to Torres telling Boone he couldn’t breathe, Boone replied, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me…You should probably shut the f— up.”

Bonne was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.