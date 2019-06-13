Florida man says he’s seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 114 times

What do you do in your free time?

Well one man from Florida spends his time watching Avengers: Endgame over and over… and over again

30-year-old Agustin Alanis says he’s now seen the film 114 times! We should note the movie is more than 3 hours long! He says he wants to secure the Guinness world record for the number of times someone has watched it.

