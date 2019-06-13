LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Florida man says he’s seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 114 times

Unusual Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What do you do in your free time?

Well one man from Florida spends his time watching Avengers: Endgame over and over… and over again

Related: Tony Stark’s cabin from ‘Avengers Endgame’ available on AirBnB

30-year-old Agustin Alanis says he’s now seen the film 114 times! We should note the movie is more than 3 hours long! He says he wants to secure the Guinness world record for the number of times someone has watched it.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss