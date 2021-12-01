Florida woman dials wrong number, turns into 20-year friendship

(WTNH) — A wrong number turns into a 20-year friendship.

A Florida woman always dialed the wrong number while trying to call her sister in Baltimore. The area code there is 4-1-0, but she kept calling 4-0-1, which is Rhode Island. Every time she called, the same man answered.

Mike Moffitt explained he was raised by his dad and was taught to always answer the phone because “you never know who it is.”

He recounted their first few called, “‘Oh, sweetheart I’ve got the wrong number,’ she said. And hung up real quick. She did that a couple of times that day, next week the same thing…Finally, I just grabbed it and said, ‘Wait wait wait before you go, who are you? Where are you from? What are you trying to do?’ and we started talking.”

Gladys Hankerson described her side of the call. “I told him, ‘I’m sorry, I was trying to call my sister,’ and he said, ‘This is Mike,’ and I said, ‘My son passed away,’ and he said, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And he talked real nice to me and I talked real nice to him, and after that, I had his phone number and I put it down on paper and I always called him.”

Mike and his family were in Florida for Thanksgiving and he surprised her and the two finally met in person.