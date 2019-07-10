1  of  3
Gender reveal goes wrong as car bursts into flames

(WTNH)– A warning if you’re throwing a gender reveal party…don’t do this!

Police in Queensland, Australia released this video showing a driver performing a burnout that’s where you spin the car’s wheels to cause smoke.

The smoke in this stunt was blue, indicating the expected baby would be a boy until it started to turn into bright red fire.

This incident happened last April, and police confirmed that no one was hurt,

But they did charge the 29-year-old driver with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

