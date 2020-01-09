Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie Mouse doll

Video is from a previous version of this story

BENSALEM, Penn. — A 13-year-old has been reunited with her beloved Minnie Mouse doll.

Niki Dougherty-Ramirez posted about the update Tuesday night. She said the doll was found “underneath a pile of clean clothes.”

Minnie was special to Dougherty-Ramirez’s daughter Bryanna, who has a condition in which her brain is too big for her skull.

She’s undergone four dozen brain surgeries since she was 18 months old, and Minnie was there for them all.

“WE HAVE MINNIE!! WE HAVE MINNIE!!,” Dougherty-Ramirez post read in part. Thank you for all the shares and prayers. We appreciate each and every one of you!! This was one of the worst couple days. Bryanna is soooooo ecstatic to have her in her arms again… Now she can eat and sleep again!!! This poor thing hasn’t eaten in days. Thank you again so much.”

Social media users and a Chick-fil-A, where the doll was believed to have been left, were helping search for the doll.

Some Facebook users said Dougherty-Ramirez’s original post was all for attention, but she was quick to slam those rumors in the comments.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that in would NEVER EVER do that!!!! This was an honest mistake and I am so hurt that people would think that.”