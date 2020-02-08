Governor Lamont proclaims Saturday as “Peter Tork and The Monkees Day” in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont has proclaimed Saturday, February 8, 2020 as “Peter Tork and the Monkees Day” in Connecticut.

Tork passed away last February. He’s lived in Mansfield for many years and attended E.O. Smith High School.

The Governor’s proclamation will be read at of the Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees Fans in North Haven Saturday.

Get more information on the convention here and on their Facebook event page.

Other members of the Monkees include Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones.

