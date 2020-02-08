Governor Lamont proclaims Saturday as “Peter Tork and The Monkees Day” in Connecticut

FILE – This July 6, 1967 file photo shows, from left, Peter Tork, Mike Nesmith, David Jones and Micky Dolenz of the musical group The Monkees at a news conference at the Warwick Hotel in New York. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol fame in 1965 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television […]

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont has proclaimed Saturday, February 8, 2020 as “Peter Tork and the Monkees Day” in Connecticut.

Tork passed away last February. He’s lived in Mansfield for many years and attended E.O. Smith High School.

The Governor’s proclamation will be read at of the Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees Fans in North Haven Saturday.

Other members of the Monkees include Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones.