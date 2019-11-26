‘He picked the wrong house’: 82-year-old bodybuilder fights intruder trying to break into her home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 82-year-old bodybuilder is being called a hero after she put her muscles to good use and fought a man trying to break into her Rochester, New York, home.

According to WHAM, Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed on Thursday night when a man began pounding on her door.

Murphy said the man claimed he was sick and needed an ambulance. She called the police and told him he was not allowed to come inside. That’s when Murphy said he became angry.

“I hear a loud noise,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘What the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

Murphy said she was able to hide while the man walked inside, but what he didn’t know was that Murphy, an award-winning bodybuilder, works out at the YMCA nearly every day.

“He picked the wrong house to break into. I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” said Murphy, who can deadlift 225 pounds. “The table broke.”

She then said she jumped on him. Once he was injured, she grabbed a bottle of shampoo and started pouring it on him.

“I grabbed the shampoo,” she said. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

Then, she started hitting him with a broom.

Officers arrived and the man was taken to the hospital.

What happened next shocked Murphy: Officers applauded her and asked to take a picture with her.

Ms. Murphy standing shoulder to shoulder with Genesee Section Officers after an intruder attempted to break into her home. Ms. Murphy is tough as nails & fended off the intruder. Ms. Murphy standing with some of the officers that responded to her home. pic.twitter.com/1gr8KfWZ4d — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) November 25, 2019

Police have not said if the man has been charged.