Idaho (WTNH) — We want to preface this with ‘Do not try this at home!’ An Idaho man has broken the World Record for drinking a liter of pure lemon juice. And he did it in just 17 seconds.

David Rush is no stranger to World Records; he holds 149 of them.

He says his bizarre feats are a way to encourage students to pursue science, math, and engineering careers. He says he may never enjoy lemonade the same way again.