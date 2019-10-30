Internet says N-O to viral remix of the classic alphabet song

(GMA via ABC News) — Every kid — and adult — knows that in learning the alphabet song, you must conquer the lettered stumbling blocks of “LMNOP” — or “elemenopee.”

But a new spin on the classic alphabet song to make that five-letter sequence easier for kids to learn is enraging the internet.

“ABC” purists everywhere took to social media to express their displeasure with the remix that slows down the letters and changes the rhythm of the second half of the song.

Writer and comedian Noah Garfinkel posted the song on Twitter last week and said that the new version of the ABC song is “life-ruining.” The tweet has over 7.2 million views and almost 100,000 likes.

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

Other comedians and Twitter users also discussed their thoughts on the platform.

I will not sit idly by, while the media conveniently pivot to more revisionist history! they have removed the “L M N O P” beat, from the ABC SONG. what’s next, the twinkle from a star? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 27, 2019

They changed the ABC song to clarify LMNOP and I HATE IT!! pic.twitter.com/z9odtpxz9J — Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 28, 2019

However, some said they were happy with the song because it might help make learning the alphabet a little easier for children.

One woman wrote on twitter:

As an early childhood teacher this is not the first or the last abc song to do this. Because the lmnop part is extremely confusing for children who are learning letters by seeing the letter and hearing its name.



Also knowing letter sounds is more important than names but yeah https://t.co/tsIzIhLNBP— jacii buzzz🔥🐝 (@BoltTheBee) October 27, 2019

The song remix was created by the YouTube account Dream English Kids, which produces children’s education songs and music to help non-native speakers learn English.

The video was originally posted on YouTube in 2012 and now has over six million views.

“Good Morning America” has reached out to Dream English Kids for comment.