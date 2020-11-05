Iowa voter goes into labor right before trying to cast her ballot on Election Day

DES MOINES, IA (WTNH) — How far would you go to make sure your vote counted? One pregnant woman in Iowa went into labor right before she tried casting her ballot.

It happened when she was on her way to drop off her ballot in Des Moines. For fear she was going to miss her chance to vote, she called the Polk County Democrats to have someone come pick up her ballot before she went to the hospital.

Elizabeth Battles, a Polk County Democrats volunteer explained, “So I went to her house. She was working on some breathing but was very chilled and gave me her ballot and away we went.”

Both mom and baby are doing well Wednesday.