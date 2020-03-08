Italian faucets run pink with red wine after winery pipe malfunction

ITALY (WTNH) — Italy has no doubt been hit hard by the coronavirus, but a funny moment happened this week for people living in about 20 homes in the northern region of the country: red wine flowed through their faucets and showerheads!

It happened for a few hours on Wednesday.

So how does this happen? There was a malfunction at a local winery that sent a thousand liters of wine through water pipes in the town.

The issues eventually resolved themselves and there were no health risks to the residents.