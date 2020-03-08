Breaking News
First presumptive positive case of coronavirus in CT, Gov Lamont reports

Italian faucets run pink with red wine after winery pipe malfunction

Uncategorized

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ITALY (WTNH) — Italy has no doubt been hit hard by the coronavirus, but a funny moment happened this week for people living in about 20 homes in the northern region of the country: red wine flowed through their faucets and showerheads!

It happened for a few hours on Wednesday.

So how does this happen? There was a malfunction at a local winery that sent a thousand liters of wine through water pipes in the town.

The issues eventually resolved themselves and there were no health risks to the residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss