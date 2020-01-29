Kansas man finds 6-foot boa constrictor in his couch

ROSE HILL, Kan. (WTNH) — A Kansas family may be couch shopping after finding a six-foot boa constrictor in theirs.

According to KAKE, on Monday a Rose Hill man was looking for his misplaced keys in between his couch cushions when he found something else: a huge snake.

The man notified police and a volunteer firefighter — who loves snakes — was brought in to help.

He was able to remove the boa constrictor from a “hiding bed.” The fireman said the snake was cold when he took it out and guesses that it had been in there for weeks or months.

Officials believe the boa is a missing pet. They’re currently searching for its owner.