Lightning strike ignites fire at garage in Litchfield, causes fires in Tolland and Southington

WTNH Staff

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The powerful storms that rolled through the state yesterday are now blamed for several fires, including one in Litchfield.

The town Fire Marshal says lightning struck a garage on Headquarters Road around 5 p.m. Monday night.

Crews had to cut through the garage door to get inside, but were able to quickly put out the flames.

WEB EXTRA: View from firefighters helmet camera in Litchfield garage fire

Lightning is also being blamed for another fire in Tolland. It also hit three homes in Southington.

