Lightning strike ignites fire at garage in Litchfield, causes fires in Tolland and Southington

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The powerful storms that rolled through the state yesterday are now blamed for several fires, including one in Litchfield.

The town Fire Marshal says lightning struck a garage on Headquarters Road around 5 p.m. Monday night.

Crews had to cut through the garage door to get inside, but were able to quickly put out the flames.

Lightning is also being blamed for another fire in Tolland. It also hit three homes in Southington.