(WTNH) — A simple walk to school is moving so many. A 3-year-old named Ayaan remembering the words his mother taught him, and he repeats it to himself over and over:

“I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.

I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.

I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything!!” – Ayaan, 3-years-old

One of the first lessons his mother and father taught their son was that he could grow up to be anything he wants to be.