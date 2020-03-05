Man brings llama wearing a tuxedo to his sister’s wedding in Ohio

OHIO (WTNH) — An unusual guest at a wedding in Ohio: one man brought a llama to his sister’s big day.

The whole gag started about five years ago when his sister kept talking about her future wedding and the man blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him. And he did.

He rented the llama for $400 and even had a custom tuxedo made.

The llama had to stay outside, but two inflatable llamas were put at the head table as another gag.

His sister says she’s already plotting her revenge.

