Message-in-a-bottle gets response after nine years

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WTNH) — Nine years after throwing a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, a Massachusetts man has gotten a reply.
Max Vredenburgh was 10 years old when he wrote the note on August 21st, 2010.
A man recently found it 3,000 miles away on a beach in France, and wrote back.
“When I first read his letter,” said Vredenburgh, “my stomach just dropped. I was like, oh my god. My 10-year-old wish just came true. This is insane.”
He posted pictures of the letters on Twitter and it went viral. The internet helped the two connect on Instagram.