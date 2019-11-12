Message-in-a-bottle gets response after nine years

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WTNH) — Nine years after throwing a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean, a Massachusetts man has gotten a reply.

Max Vredenburgh was 10 years old when he wrote the note on August 21st, 2010.

A man recently found it 3,000 miles away on a beach in France, and wrote back.

On August 21, 2010 I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA. On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years. pic.twitter.com/Af2tEwoQtq — māx (@VredenburghMax) November 8, 2019

“When I first read his letter,” said Vredenburgh, “my stomach just dropped. I was like, oh my god. My 10-year-old wish just came true. This is insane.”

He posted pictures of the letters on Twitter and it went viral. The internet helped the two connect on Instagram.