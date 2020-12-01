Mysterious Utah Monolith disappears, possible work of late artist

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The mysterious monolith in Southern Utah that has garnered attention from around the world has disappeared.

RELATED: WATCH: Where did it come from? Mysterious monolith discovered in remote area of Utah

According to Bureau of Land Management-Utah spokesperson Kimberly Finch, BLM received a report that the monolith is no longer in the Red Rock region it had originally been found.



“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith”, has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” said Finch. “The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property, which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27.”

Public officials originally announced the discovery of the monolith over the weekend if November 21, but withheld its location to prevent people from getting lost while trying to find it. That warning did not stop individuals from sleuthing Google Images and trekking their way to its location.

Because of the attention the monolith was attracting, authorities issued the following statement:

“Although we can’t comment on active investigations, the Bureau of Land Management would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from,” the Bureau of Land Management stated in a release.

So for now, how it got there, and how it got removed, remains a mystery.

Hikers journeying out to see the mysterious object found only rocks marking where it once was.

Sierra Van Meter explained, “We showed up and there was nothing there….For a moment we were in disbelief like ‘what is happening?’ It was really scary. I was nervous.”

The 10-12 foot, three-sided metal beam stood in a remote canyon for 10 days after it was discovered.

No one knows when the monolith was put where it was found, but some say it looks like the work of a late artist. His son says his father once told him he wanted to put his art in places for it to be found much later.

The gallery that represents his estate says it looks like a bonafide piece.