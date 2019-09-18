Navy confirms UFOs posted by Blink-182 member are ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

Tom DeLonge of Angels and Ariwaves performs live at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta, Sat, May 5, 2012, at The Verizon Ampitheater in Irvine, Calif. KROQ Weenie Roast is a multi-artist music concert, presented annually.(AP Photo/Katy Winn)

(WTNH)– The Navy has confirmed that some UFO videos posted by a member of the band Blink-182 are really unidentified flying objects.

Vice reports that three videos made public by the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA), an organization created by Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 that researches UFOs, do show what the Navy considers to be “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Joseph Gradisher, the official spokesperson for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told the Black Vault, “the Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena.”

He added that the Navy hasn’t released the videos to the general public.

However, those videos, referred to as FLIF1, Gimbal and GoFast, were not only posted by TTSA, but also by the New York Times in 2017 and 2018 when they posted an article about the Pentagon’s secret UFO program.