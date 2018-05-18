NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

We’re taking a look back at our May 2018 conversation with Donna Werner, a self-proclaimed super fan of the royal family who lives in New Fairfield.

There are a lot of fans of the royals around the world, but it may be hard to find a bigger fan of the royal family than a New Fairfield grandmother.

Just how far she’s willing to go, just to get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Once upon a time…

“I’m just real excited about going over,” said Donna Werner, Connecticut royal super fan.

In a land…not so far away…

“I have my tiara,” said Werner.

There lived a fair lady who fell in love with a prince and a duchess and a queen, and oh yeah another prince. And…well, you get the idea.

“An anglophile definitely. I’m a very strong fan,” said Werner. “They live in a world that every little girl dreams of when she’s growing up.”

Donna Werner’s obsession with the British monarchy is of royal proportions and began when she visited the United Kingdom at 17.

“I went to England just about every summer and I just fell in love with the country, the people, the royals,” said Werner.

That affection has only grown stronger! In fact, the grandmother loves them so much that there easily could be more pictures and memorabilia of royalty in her New Fairfield home, than of her own family.

“They live in such a different type of world, I mean it’s kings and queens, princes and princesses. It’s like a fairytale world. It’s so different from how we live,” said Werner.

She’s even willing to camp under the stars to see them in person. That’s how Werner snapped a picture of William and Kate when they got married and another of the Queen on her 90th birthday.

“Of course, my whole body doesn’t fit in there, my legs will stick out,” said Werner.

And now she’s packing up her pink castle tent complete with hand warmers, and umbrella. For four nights, she plans to sleep outside of St. George’s Chapel to catch the first glimpse of Prince Harry when he ties the knot with Meghan Markle.

“I want to see what tiara she wears. I’m really curious,” said Werner.

She’ll be wearing her tiara and this t-shirt just in case Markle gets cold feet. Over the years, Werner has trekked over 30,000 miles and dished out tens of thousands of dollars.

So what does the Werner family think of her royal addiction?

“They just don’t get it. They’re like mom, but they’re used to it because I’ve loved them since before they were born,” said Werner.

“She was nuts, I didn’t quite understand it,” said Mark Werner, husband.

But what her husband Mark has come to understand is marriage is all about give and take.

“We’ve been married 44 years. So you learn to compromise,” said Mark.

Something the newlyweds will surely learn.

“To Harry and Meghan. Awwww to Harry and Meghan!”

So that they will get their happily ever after.

