Norwich restaurant finds success during coronavirus outbreak by selling toilet paper

WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — In the time of the coronavirus outbreak, a Norwich restaurant is selling something that has never been on the menu before: toilet paper.

Olde Tymes Restaurant in Norwich which can now only offer take-out meals – this after Governor Ned Lamont called for all restaurants to eliminate dine-in services amid coronavirus spread concerns – is now selling bacon, rib eye steaks, and toilet paper.

They have extra T-P, and Wednesday they sold 400 rolls – a buck a piece.

We had people trying to buy 30 rolls at a time. We said no no no. We finally we put a limit on it 5 rolls to a person. But at least it was something that got people interested.

– Rodney Green/ Olde Tymes Restaurant

The restaurant says it will make anything on the full menu — breakfast, lunch, or dinner — to-go.

