‘Oh, my God. Send help, please:’ Woman dials 911 with her toes after her hands get crushed while changing tire

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTNH) — A North Carolina woman had to think on her feet after she was hurt while changing her tire.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, the 54-year-old woman was driving on Interstate 95 on Saturday when she got a flat tire.

She quickly pulled over to put a spare on. When she was under the car, the jack slipped and caused the vehicle to fall on top of her, crushing her hands and trapping them between the tire and the fender.

Unable to use her hands, she decided to use her toes to call for help. It took her roughly 35 minutes to slip off her shoe and use her toes to dial 911.

In the 911 call, the woman can be heard screaming out in pain as she tries to explain where she is and what happened.

“My hands are pinned in between the car and the tire; I can’t move them,” she cried. “I can’t move. Oh, my God. Send help, please.”

After several minutes, the 911 dispatcher was able to locate the woman and send help.

The woman screamed as crews worked to free her hands.

“Oh, my God. This has to be the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Fire crews were able to use a prybar to free one of the woman’s hands. They had to use a Holmatro hydraulic spreader to lift the car and free the other.

She suffered damage to both hands and all fingers. She said she was trapped for about 45 minutes.

She is expected to survive, but her current condition unknown.