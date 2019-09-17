Ohio deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies in Ohio said they pulled over an Amish buggy complete with alcohol and a stereo system early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said they saw two Amish men drinking alcohol while riding on the back of a horse and buggy.

The deputies said there was a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra on top of the buggy.

As they tried to pull it over, deputies said the people riding in the buggy ran out into the trees while the horse continued down the road.

There were several open bottles of alcohol inside, as well as a radio sound system, deputies said.

It was towed and deputies found someone to take care of the horse until they’re returned to their owner.