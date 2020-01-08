PA girl loses Minnie doll that got her through 40 brain surgeries; social media scrambles to help find it

BENSALEM, Penn. — A Chick-fil-A, a Pennsylvania police department, and social media users across the nation are coming together to help find a girl’s missing Minnie Mouse doll.

WPVI reports that Niki Dougherty-Ramirez posted to Facebook o Saturday asking for helping to locate her daughter’s favorite doll that got her through 40 brain surgeries.

Dougherty-Ramirez said her daughter, Bryanna Ramirez, who lost Minnie while at a Chick-fil-A, has a condition in which her brain is too big for her skull.

She’s undergone four dozen brain surgeries since she was 18 months old, and Minnie was there for them all.

“She’s been there since day one, and she’s been there through everything with me,” said 13-year-old Bryanna.

“My daughter is beyond heartbroken,” Dougherty-Ramirez said in the post. “I hope we can find her. I can’t imagine having to send her into the OR again without her Minnie. That is the only thing that helps her get through all that she goes through.”

Chick-fil-A has started a #FindMinnie search. The company is offering a $250 reward and free food for a year for anyone who locates the doll.

“Please understand how important it is that she is found,” a post on the Chick-fil-A Horizon Facebook page read. “We have been doing everything we can to help find her. We will continue to do everything we can on our end to return Minnie to her owner.”

While some have suggested buying a new doll, Disney said it has been the family said it’s has been discontinued.