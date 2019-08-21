PETA places ‘I’m ME, Not MEAT’ ads after escaped calf killing at Home Depot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal rights organization PETA has placed ads on local CT Transit buses showing a cow’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan” before the court appearance of a man who killed a calf at a Home Depot parking lot in July.

Photo: PETA

Back in July, a young cow broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store in Bloomfield and ran behind the Home Depot store across the street. The animal eluded several people who tried to corral it before employees from the halal butcher shop wrestled it to the ground then cut its throat.

The butcher shop employee, 39-year-old Badr Musaed, who allegedly cut the throat of a runaway calf was charged with animal cruelty.

The ‘I’m ME, Not MEAT’ ads were placed just ahead of the expected court appearance of the suspect.

PETA says the ads will run on Hartford buses for the next four weeks.

==

