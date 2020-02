MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police took a man into custody after he was spotted jumping on the counters and throwing items around inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Milford.

Police say the incident happened Sunday at the Dunkin’ on Bridgeport Avenue. Officers say the man was under the influence of a drug. They were able to get him under control with the help of the K-9 unit.

Workers at the restaurant say the man caused about $5,000 worth of damage before they arrived.