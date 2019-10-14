Pomfret man breaks record for heaviest pumpkin

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WTNH)– A Pomfret man has set a local record for the heaviest pumpkin at a New England fair.

According to CNN, Alex Noel won the $8,519 prize in the All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

His ginormous pumpkin weighs 2,294.5 pounds. To put that in perspective, that’s more than some small cars.

While Noel’s pumpkin is quite huge, the Guinness World Record for Heaviest Pumpkin is still held by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium for his 2,624.6-pound pumpkin.

You can see Noel’s record breaking pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair’s Fruit and Vegetable building through October 14th.