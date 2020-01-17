Power saw found at Bradley Airport checkpoint makes TSA’s top list of unusual finds in 2019

(WTNH) — The Transportation Security Administration says a power tool found at a Bradley International Airport checkpoint has made their top 10 list of unusual items found by the TSA nationwide in 2019.

The item in question was an electric circular power saw; a traveler tried to bring it across a checkpoint at Bradley early last spring.

The traveler ultimately decided to surrender it to the TSA, as opposed to mailing it back home or putting it in a checked bag.

The TSA Tweeted out a video revealing the Top 10 most unusual TSA checkpoint finds in 2019. The power saw landed in the 6th spot.

VIDEO: Everyday, #TSA officers discover unique and offbeat items nationwide. See our #TopTen Most Unusual Finds of 2019: https://t.co/cwhnNYIc5Y — TSA (@TSA) January 17, 2020

The TSA does not allow any travelers to bring tools larger than seven inches onto an airplane.

