Pregnant teacher loses unborn child in a crash 30 minutes after baby shower

JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Mashayla Harper was nearly killed on her way home from her baby shower in what police called a hit-and-run. Her unborn child didn’t survive.

According to WDAM, she was found on the side of the road by a hunter who heard the crash.

She was quickly rushed to the hospital.

“The doctor came in and explained Mashayla had severe trauma to her and the baby didn’t make it through the accident,” Maurice Pruitt, her father, said.

For the next 24 hours, Harper was on life support and left to wonder what had happened to her unborn child.

“She was just pointing at her stomach and she kept pointing at her stomach,” Pruitt said. “She couldn’t talk because she had tubes in her. She was aware, but when she woke up she wanted to know where her baby was.”

Doctors said the baby died before she got to the hospital.

A service for her unborn daughter was held Wednesday, but she was unable to attend because she was still in the hospital.

“That was very emotional,” Pruitt told CNN. “We were looking forward to [the baby] being here. She was going to be a spoiled baby.”

Thirty minutes after her baby shower, Pruitt said he received a hysterical phone call from Mashayla’s mother, Chandra Harper.

She had been driving about six or seven cars behind her 24-year-old daughter when traffic suddenly stopped. She asked someone what happened up ahead and a driver told her a pregnant woman had just got into a car crash.

Pruitt said Chandra instantly knew it was her daughter.

She found Mashayla on the ground in front of her car.

James Gilbert, 33, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.